Analysts Set Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Target Price at $44.60

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP La Osa Jorge De bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, for a total transaction of $72,014.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 19,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $592,140.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $734.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

