Analysts Set Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Target Price at €71.67

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.67 ($81.44).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of ETR COK remained flat at $€59.80 ($67.95) during midday trading on Wednesday. 69,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. Cancom has a 1 year low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($73.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.06.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

