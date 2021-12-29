Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $74.44

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 12,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.