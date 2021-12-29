Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $105.25

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. 11,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,364. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

