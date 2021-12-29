Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $105.25

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
POWI traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.34. 11,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,364. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.85.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
