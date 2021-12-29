Analysts Set Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Price Target at €113.00

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €113.00 ($128.41).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded up €0.44 ($0.50) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €83.28 ($94.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($106.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

