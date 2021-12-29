Analyzing Community West Bancshares (CWBC) & Its Rivals

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Community West Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 26.03% 13.69% 1.22% Community West Bancshares Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

24.3% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Community West Bancshares pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $47.77 million $8.24 million 8.99 Community West Bancshares Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.33

Community West Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community West Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares Competitors 2153 8977 7270 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Community West Bancshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community West Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community West Bancshares rivals beat Community West Bancshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

