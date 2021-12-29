Analyzing Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) & CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and CAE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $594.05 million 10.39 -$162.00 million N/A N/A CAE $2.26 billion 3.54 -$35.77 million $0.36 70.00

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy N/A N/A N/A CAE 3.91% 7.01% 2.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 0 3 13 0 2.81 CAE 1 3 5 0 2.44

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.50%. CAE has a consensus price target of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 65.18%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Summary

CAE beats Fluence Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers. The Defence and Security segment offers a portfolio of training centers, training services, and simulation products across the air, land, naval, and public safety market. The Healthcare segment includes patient simulation, interventional and imaging simulation, center management solutions, and learning modules. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

