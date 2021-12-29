Analyzing Mullen Automotive (MULN) & Its Peers

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is one of 135 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Mullen Automotive to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million -$5.94 million -8.21 Mullen Automotive Competitors $956.41 million -$1.59 million 16.52

Mullen Automotive’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% Mullen Automotive Competitors -37.54% -1,556.62% -9.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mullen Automotive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Automotive Competitors 671 3195 4955 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Mullen Automotive’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mullen Automotive has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Mullen Automotive competitors beat Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.