Analyzing Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 3 6 0 2.50 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus price target of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.35 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.82 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million 6.42 $3.40 million $0.10 6.80

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34%

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

