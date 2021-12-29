Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 630 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

