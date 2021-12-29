Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 115,913 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 797,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 30,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB remained flat at $$19.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,503. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

