Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 196,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 9,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,306. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

