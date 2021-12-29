Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $434,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.03. 93,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

