Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 179.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,612,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. 3,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,880. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.