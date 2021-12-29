Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,432.86

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,432.86 ($19.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.74). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.74), with a volume of 136,053 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.79) to GBX 1,050 ($14.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($18.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of £13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.28.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

