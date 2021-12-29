Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,432.86

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,432.86 ($19.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.74). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.74), with a volume of 136,053 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.79) to GBX 1,050 ($14.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,341.11 ($18.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of £13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,396.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.28.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

