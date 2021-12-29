Antonio F. Neri Sells 9,088 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HPE stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 5,867,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,212,115. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 387,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

