Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 14,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

