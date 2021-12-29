Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,020 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $162.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

