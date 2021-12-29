Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.21. 539,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Aptiv by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aptiv by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

