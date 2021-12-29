APY.Finance (APY) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $15.85 million and $210,080.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.17 or 0.07873946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,714.24 or 1.00128639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051472 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,001,624 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.