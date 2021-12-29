Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post $1.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $8.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million.

Aravive stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Aravive has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

