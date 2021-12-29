ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.34. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 215,787 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $31.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, VP Christopher David Ozeroff bought 50,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 261,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

