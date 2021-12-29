Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,298 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.