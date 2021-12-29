Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 737 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,665,000 after purchasing an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 236,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WRB stock opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

