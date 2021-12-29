Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 14,038 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of OSI Systems worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 16.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.