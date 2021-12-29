Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $3,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

HAS opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

