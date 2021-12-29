Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,371 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of DigitalBridge Group worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

