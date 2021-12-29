Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $1,970,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

