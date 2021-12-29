Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Construction Partners worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Construction Partners by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 33,811 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

