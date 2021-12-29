Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Down to $29.30

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $28.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $588.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,775 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

