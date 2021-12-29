AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,605,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,497 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $637,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

T opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.