AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

