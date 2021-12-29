Audius Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Audius has a market cap of $911.35 million and approximately $42.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003745 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.