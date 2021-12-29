AutoZone (AZO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – AutoZone had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – AutoZone was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AutoZone has been generating record revenues since 23 consecutive years and the trend is expected to continue. AutoZone's high-quality products, store-expansion initiatives and omni-channel efforts to improve customer shopping experience are boosting the company’s market share. Ramp up of e-commerce efforts, solid reputation of the Duralast brand and maintenance of competitive pricing are supporting the company’s growth. However, the opening of new stores will strain the firm’s near-term financials and operating margins. AutoZone’s stretched balance sheet also raises concerns. The global chip crunch, which is currently wreaking havoc on the auto industry, is a major headwind for the auto retailer. Rising commodity prices amid chip crisis is putting pressure on gross margins. Thus, the stock is viewed as a cautious bet.”

AZO stock opened at $2,059.94 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,065.72. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,894.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,698.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

