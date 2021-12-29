AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 0.4%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($14.36). 35,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 138,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,064 ($14.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.92. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

