Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,967.14

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,967.14 ($26.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,112 ($14.95). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($15.06), with a volume of 61,678 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,967.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market cap of £347.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $0.14. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Nick Keveth sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,157 ($15.55), for a total value of £74,244.69 ($99,804.66). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,404.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

