Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.02

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.02 and last traded at $69.93, with a volume of 574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

