Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) shares were down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 66,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,213,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71.

In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

