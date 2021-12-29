Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.74

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 66537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.