Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.51.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

