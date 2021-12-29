Banco Santander (SAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN):

12/28/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

12/27/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

12/25/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

12/16/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

12/8/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/8/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

12/7/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

12/1/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

11/29/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

11/12/2021 – Banco Santander was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of SAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

