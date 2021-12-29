Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 388,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,732,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

