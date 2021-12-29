Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 720,607 shares.The stock last traded at $107.24 and had previously closed at $108.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

