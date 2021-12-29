Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock worth $762,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.63 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.