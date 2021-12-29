Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

WDC stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

