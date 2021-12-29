Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 1.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mplx by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

