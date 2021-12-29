Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 12,815 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 60.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.