Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 18,947 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,947 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.