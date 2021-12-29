Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.19. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHC opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

