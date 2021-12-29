Bbva USA Sells 1,092 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bbva USA lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 406,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after acquiring an additional 93,616 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 21.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.08. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

